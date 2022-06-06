Manhunt underway after woman shot, killed by ex-husband; her son thought it was break-in: HCSO

A manhunt is underway after a woman was shot dead inside her northeast Houston home overnight. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says that her ex-husband is the gunman.

HCSO investigators say it was the woman’s 16-year-old son who called 911 around 12:30 a.m. Monday, thinking someone had broken into their home, which is located at the 9100 block of Saint Laurent. The 911 dispatcher who handled the call heard shots being fired over the phone.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the woman dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Her 16-year-old son told deputies that his ex-step father was the one who broke in and shot his mother.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect as Lorenzo White.

Lorenzo White, 55, is accused of shooting and killing his ex-wife at her Northeast Houston home.

Investigators say that the 55-year-old has been speaking with family members since the shooting took place.

"We know the ex-husband has been contact with several family members already this morning about what happened this evening," says Sgt. Jason Brown with HCSO's Homicide Division. So we don't know if he's planning on turning himself in, or he's on the run, or what the situation is. We know he's spoken to other family members and admitted to doing the shooting."

The sheriff’s office is looking for a white Nissan Frontier with Texas license plate NKL-2014.

White is considered armed and dangerous.

A neighbor tells FOX 26 that the couple has been divorced for the last year. They told us that White has dropped a lot of weight in that time and has been constantly calling neighbors to ask about his ex-wife's whereabouts and activities.

Authorities say that this family has had a history of violence, but they do not know the motive behind this shooting at this time.