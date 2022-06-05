Man shot after confronting group of teens to show respect to elders

article

Police are investigating following a late night shooting in Houston on Saturday night.

The shooting occurred on the 7100 block of West Fuqua around 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, the found a man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is expected to survive.

The victim told police that he confronted a group of teens in the parking lot of the Shell station, urging them to show some respect to the elders in the area.

Police said that's when one of those teens pulled a weapon and shot him.

Authorities said they have a good idea of who the suspect is, and they are out looking for him.