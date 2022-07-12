Family of woman shot, killed by boyfriend in Pasadena say they don't believe it was an accident

A man is behind bars accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend in the middle of the night after he says he mistook her for an intruder, but the victim's family believes he intentionally shot and killed her.

Early Monday morning, police were called to the 4000 block of Burke Road in Pasadena, where they found 23-year-old Chrisheena Lee, shot several times.

BACKGROUND: Man says he accidentally shot girlfriend thinking she was an intruder: Pasadena police

Lee died at the hospital and police say her boyfriend 22-year-old Bobby Wolfe admitted to shooting her after he mistook her for a burglar.

However, Lee's family says his story just doesn't add up.

"That's her place, she has a key, it didn't make sense," said Travis McCoy, cousin of the victim.

McCoy says when the family entered the apartment after the shooting, they found evidence leading them to believe Lee was shot while she was inside the bathroom.

"Common sense would tell you how it went down, gunshots were in the bathroom door," said McCoy.

McCoy also claims that Lee was a victim of domestic violence during the relationship, making the suspect's story even harder to believe.

"If a burglar is going to come in your house, you stop them at the front door. It shouldn't get that far in the house, and what burglar goes into the restroom?" McCoy asked.

He went on to say he believes Lee was hiding in the bathroom when she was shot.

"I take it that there was an altercation, she ran to the restroom for cover and safe haven, and he just shot it up," McCoy said.

The family says Lee worked as a dental assistant and was in school to further her career. The suspect is also the father of Lee's 2-year-old daughter, she wasn't home at the time of the shooting.

McCoy says she was a great mother who was always there for her daughter; now they don't know how to explain to the child that her mother is never coming back.

Wolfe is charged with manslaughter, but the family says they want to see that charge upgraded to murder, and they plan to fight for Chrisheena to get the justice that she deserves.