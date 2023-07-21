A woman was shot and killed in the driveway of a northeast Houston home, and police say they detained a man who said he did it.

The shooting was reported around 9:45 p.m. Thursday in the 8200 block of Sandra.

An officer arrived at the scene and was met by a man who had his hands up and was saying he did it, police say.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the scene to render aid but pronounced the woman dead.

According to police, the man and the woman were in a relationship, and the incident appears to have stemmed from jealousy.

The man said he tried to render aid and perform CPR after the shooting, police say.

According to police, the woman’s 14-year-old son was also home at the time and heard the shooting but didn't see it.