Man on bond, woman accused in afternoon crime spree on probation when a woman was shot and robbed at Costco

Turns out the two people who’ve been arrested for shooting and robbing a woman at Costco on Wednesday, leading police on a dangerous chase, one was out on bond, the other was on probation.

We’re learning a lot more about 24-year-old Garyneisha Richard and 23-year-old Darien Robertson who investigators say went on a wild crime spree.

It was 1:30 p.m. Tuesday when a woman loading groceries into her car at Costco in Humble was shot. Investigators say she spotted Garyneisha Richard stealing her purse from her car, and when she asked what she was doing, detectives say Richard shot her in a busy store parking lot in the middle of the day.

"Anyone who uses a firearm in the commission of a crime, doesn’t just display it, uses it, in our opinion, is extremely dangerous," explains Humble Police Department Lt. Michael Nansel, who also says after shooting the Costco customer, Richard and Robertson drove away in a vehicle he says they stole from a gas station on Beltway 8.

When a license plate reader alerted the Harris County Sheriff’s office of the stolen vehicle, deputies were soon behind Richard and Robertson.

Richard was on probation. Robertson was out of jail on bond for an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon charge from last year.

Nansel says Richard bailed out of the vehicle on Will Clayton Parkway and hopped into the back seat of a black car in the Waffle House parking lot. The two people inside quickly got out.

"She (Richard) jumped in the front seat, hit one of my detectives with the car, rammed two police cars and stopped, and we took her into custody," Nansel explains.

Detectives say Robertson drove to Haverstock Hills Apartments and gave up after a short standoff.

There are a lot of mugshots on file for Richard. Her criminal history includes everything from drug possession to theft to burglary, and even kidnapping in March 2023. According to court records, she stole a running car at a gas station on Aldine Bender with a 4-year-old little boy inside.

Now Richard is charged with, "aggravated robbery, aggravated assault on a police officer, felony evading in a motor vehicle and robbery for what happened at Waffle House," Nansel explains.

Robertson is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and evading arrest.

The woman who was shot in the Costco parking lot was shot in the shoulder and survived.