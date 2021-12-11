Woman rescued after falling 20 feet down a manhole in east Houston

article

Firefighters are breathing a sigh of relief after rescuing a woman overnight Saturday, who fell down a 20 feet manhole in east Houston near Kingwood.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

We're told the Houston Fire Department was called out around 3:30 a.m. when an unidentified woman was walking along the northbound lanes of Eastex Freeway feeder road by the 494 Loop. That's where officials say in the midst of thick grass, she fell down 20 ft. an open manhole and was unable to get out.

Firefighters say it took about an hour to extricate the woman and get her to the hospital.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

At last check, investigators say the woman suffered significant injuries but appears to be alert and in stable condition.