Woman in custody after stabbing another woman in NW Harris County

One woman is in custody and another is recovering following a stabbing in northwest Harris County on Saturday night.



According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing occurred on the 9800 block of Cypresswood Drive around 10:15 p.m.

Authorities said they responded to a call of a disturbance with a weapon at the Lakes at Cypresswood Apartments.

Deputies said a woman stabbed another woman in the chest.



The victim was airlifted by LifeFLight to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

The suspect is in custody and the weapon was located.



The motive behind the stabbing is unknown, according to authorities.



No other details were released.