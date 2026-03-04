Mark Keough wins Republican primary for Montgomery County judge

The Brief Mark Keough won the Republican primary for Montgomery County judge. James Graf ran unopposed as the Democratic candidate for Montgomery County judge. Election Day is in early November.



Republican Mark Keough has been chosen to run against Democrat James Graf for Montgomery County Judge in November.

Montgomery County Judge: 2026 Primary winners

Mark Keough won the Republican primary in a narrow victory against Wayne Mack.

James Graf went unopposed for the Democrat primary.

What does a county judge do?

Big picture view:

A county judge in Texas is said to be the county's CEO and representative.

They're the presiding officer of the Commissioners Court, head of emergency management, and they serve as the county's budget officer.

About Mark Keough

Dig deeper:

Mark Keough is the incumbent candidate as he runs for his third term as Montgomery County judge. He was first elected in 2018.

Judge Keough was previously a member of the Texas House of Representatives for two terms, representing the southern portion of Montgomery County.

About James Graf

The other side:

James Graf ran unopposed as the Democratic candidate for Montgomery County judge. He is currently the interim chief financial officer at NK Gen Biotech.

What's next:

Election Day is set for November 3, 2026.