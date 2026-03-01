Houston weather: Fire conditions Sunday

The Brief Elevated Fire Weather Conditions Sunday Nice kickoff to Rodeo season Storms possible late week



Sunday will feature another round of sunny skies with highs in the 80s.

Fire weather concern

There is a concern for elevated fire weather conditions for areas north of I-10 today. We will be monitoring a bit of dryer air and strong southerly winds at times.

If you don’t need to burn, please refrain from doing so.

Nice for the start of rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officially kicks off this Monday under fantastic weather conditions.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high in the low 80s. Riley Green takes the Star Stage on Monday night, and temperatures will be hanging onto the upper 60s by the time the concert ends.

Rain could return late week

Looking further ahead into the upcoming week, scattered showers could return by mid-week, and some thunderstorms could returns late next week.

The highest chances for severe weather appear to be headed for North Texas, but we'll keep an eye out for any changes.

