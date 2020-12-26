Woman found dead, possibly shot by husband in Spring

article

Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday, Dec. 26.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Deputies responded to the scene and discovered a woman with multiple gunshot wounds at the 19500 block of Lockridge in the Spring area.

RELATED: MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY STORIES

Authorities believe an adult male possibly shot his wife.

Advertisement

This is a developing story, please return to FOX 26 for more details on-air and online.