Woman found dead, possibly shot by husband in Spring
SPRING - Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday, Dec. 26.
Deputies responded to the scene and discovered a woman with multiple gunshot wounds at the 19500 block of Lockridge in the Spring area.
Authorities believe an adult male possibly shot his wife.
