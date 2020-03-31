Woman found dead in bedroom after husband turned himself in to Baytown Police

article

A woman was found dead in a bedroom after her husband turned himself in to police.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the man showed up to a Baytown police station wanting to turn himself in for warrants. It was during that time that he told police his wife was possibly dead at home.

Harris County Precinct 3 deputies responded to the home on Ashley Meadow Lane in east Harris County and found three children, ages 4, 7, and 11, inside. They searched home and found an adult female dead in a bedroom.

Sheriff Gonzalez tweeted that it appears to be a "traumatic death."

Homicide and crime scene units are conducting the scene investigation.

MORE: Follow the latest local news