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Woman found dead in Eldridge/West Oaks area, possible suspect detained

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 5, 2026 4:04 PM CDT
Published October 5, 2026 4:04 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Houston police are on the scene investigating after a woman was found dead in West Houston on Monday afternoon. 
    • According to authorities, they were called out to the intersection of Briar Forest Drive and Enclave Parkway. 
    • Officials said a woman was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead. 

HOUSTON - Houston police are on the scene investigating after a woman was found dead in West Houston on Monday afternoon. 

What we know:

According to authorities, they were called out to the intersection of Briar Forest Drive and Enclave Parkway. 

Officials said a woman was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead. 

Authorities said a possible suspect has been detained. 

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide any information on the woman's identity. 

Police did not give any information as to a suspect description.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 

The Source: Information for this story is from the Houston Police Department Homicide Division.

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