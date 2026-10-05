Woman found dead in Eldridge/West Oaks area, possible suspect detained

The Brief Houston police are on the scene investigating after a woman was found dead in West Houston on Monday afternoon. According to authorities, they were called out to the intersection of Briar Forest Drive and Enclave Parkway. Officials said a woman was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead.



Houston police are on the scene investigating after a woman was found dead in West Houston on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

According to authorities, they were called out to the intersection of Briar Forest Drive and Enclave Parkway.

Officials said a woman was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead.

Authorities said a possible suspect has been detained.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide any information on the woman's identity.

Police did not give any information as to a suspect description.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.