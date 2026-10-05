Woman found dead in Eldridge/West Oaks area, possible suspect detained
HOUSTON - Houston police are on the scene investigating after a woman was found dead in West Houston on Monday afternoon.
What we know:
According to authorities, they were called out to the intersection of Briar Forest Drive and Enclave Parkway.
Officials said a woman was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead.
Authorities said a possible suspect has been detained.
What we don't know:
Authorities did not provide any information on the woman's identity.
Police did not give any information as to a suspect description.
This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Houston Police Department Homicide Division.