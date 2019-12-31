Woman found dead at apartment complex in College Station: Police
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Police are investigating after a 20-year-old woman was found dead at an apartment complex in College Station.
Police say her body was found at 2818 Place Apartments, located at 1300 Harvey Mitchell Pkwy. at around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.
The victim has been identified as Ashli Stewart.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to call CSPD at (979) 764-3600, or anonymously via @BrazosCountyCS at (979) 775-TIPS (775-8477).