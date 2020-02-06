Woman dies, 2 hurt in head-on collision in Fort Bend County
article
HOUSTON - A woman died and two other people were taken to the hospital following a head-on collision in east Fort Bend County.
The crash occurred around 8:20 p.m. Thursday near McHard and Hiram Clarke.
According to deputies, a woman drove into oncoming traffic and hit another car head-on. Authorities say she died in the crash.
A 9-year-old child and the driver of the other vehicle were both taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.
Deputies say they do not suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash, but they are conducting a thorough investigation to rule it out.