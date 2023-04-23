Harris County deputies arrested a woman for abusing a child in the Spring area.

Alexis Jackson, 30, was taken to Harris County Jail on April 19 and charged with Injury to a Child. Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a welfare check on a child in the 4800 block of Aquagate Drive.

When deputies arrived, they found a child with physical injuries. Investigators say a woman at the residence kicked and stomped the child's head, causing visible injury.

Alexis Jackson

The child was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation and Child Protective Services was contacted and advised of the case.

According to court records, Jackson was a member of the same family or household as the child.

Jackson's bond is set to $20,000.