Woman, 20, wanted for murder of 45-year-old man in Brazoria County, turns herself in

A woman said to be involved in an aggravated robbery that led to the murder of a man turned herself into the police.

Alena Nicole Pena Murillo, 20, turned herself in at the Brazoria County Detention Center for an active Murder warrant, according to Brazoria County Sheriff's Office.

Murillo was part of an alleged Aggravated Robbery plot, which resulted in the death of 45-year-old Larry Ortiz, Jr. on Jan 28 at a beach house in Brazoria County. Richard Horn Jr., 29, Guadalupe Navarro, 23, Anzley Tay Castillo, 20, and Keerston Wilkerson, 21, were also arrested for having a part in Ortiz, Jr.'s murder.

Reports say that the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office received calls about a shooting in the 300 block of Ocean Boulevard in the Treasure Island community near Freeport just before 3 a.m and when deputies arrived, they found Ortiz Jr. dead in the beach house upstairs.

Investigators learned Ortiz Jr.'s son, Larry Ortiz, III, left the home in the evening of Jan. 27 and returned in the early morning hours on Jan. 26 with his friend Lucas Hernandez, and two women, Alena Murillo and Anzley Castillo.

All four were upstairs in a bedroom when two men and a woman forced their way inside the home with guns, officials say. It was discovered later on the three who broke in were Richard Horn, Jr., Keerston Wilkerson, and Guadalupe Navarro.

Alena Nicole Pena Murillo (Photo Courtesy of Brazoria County Sheriff's Office)

The two men confronted Ortiz III and Hernandez in the bedroom and demanded money while assaulting them. Officials believe Ortiz, Jr. woke up from the commotion and defended his son and Hernandez from being attacked when one of the suspects shot and killed him.

After the shooting, the three who broke into the home and the two women who arrived with Ortiz Jr. and Hernandez left before police arrived, reports say.

The son and friend identified Murillo and Castillo to investigators as the two women who came to the home with them and family members say they saw them leave in a white car.

According to officials, video surveillance from multiple businesses, in addition to license plate reader image, identified the car believed to be driven by Castillo and Murillo and the other car believed to be used by the trio who broke into the home. They were then able to identify Horn Jr. and Navarro as two of the three suspects.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Failure to Report a Felony Involving Death for Castillo, and a second arrest warrant was obtained for Tampering with Evidence on Murillo. Both were arrested in neighboring Counties, but were released on bond a short time later, officials say.

Investigators say while arresting Murillo, they seized the white car and were able to identify Wilkerson, who was with Murillo when she was arrested. Wilkerson was initially released from the scene of the arrest, according to reports. They also seized multiple cell phones which were processed for evidence.

A search warrant was reportedly obtained on Feb. 5 for a home in the 800 block of Boenig Street in Seguin. While investigators were executing the search warrant, evidence was collected believed to be connected to the murder investigation.

Officials said they were able to confirm through cellular communication and data that Wilkerson was directly involved in the plan to commit aggravated robbery which resulted in the death of Ortiz Jr.

On Feb. 24, investigators say they arrested Horn Jr. in Comal County, Navarro in Guadalupe County, Willerson in Fort Bend County, and Castillo in Wharton County.

All are being held on a $2,000,000 bail.