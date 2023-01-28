Man, 45, dead after possible home invasion in Brazoria County

Deputies responding to reports of a possible home invasion and gunfire found a 45-year-old man dead inside of a Brazoria County home, officials say.

The deadly incident was reported just before 3 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Ocean Blvd.

Deputies with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home and found the man dead.

Investigators were at the scene for several hours.

As of noon, authorities said no suspects were in custody, but investigators believe it was an isolated incident and that the general public is not in danger.

