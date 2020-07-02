With hospitals pushed to capacity, health leaders urge holiday caution

The steady surge of new COVID-19 hospitalizations has pushed Harris County’s indigent health care safety net to the very brink of busting.



“Our hospitals are full. LBJ hospital and Ben Taub Hospital are full. Med surge units are full. My ICU units are full and what that means for our patients is, as they come in the patients who need hospitalization, either a Med surge or ICU bed, have to wait in the emergency room until a bed becomes available,’ said Dr. Esmaeil Porsa, President & CEO of Harris Health System Board of Trustees.

Elsewhere in the world’s largest medical center, substantial capacity for care remains, but is diminishing steadily as the number of cases continues to climb.



“We have space right now. That’s the message we’ve tried to deliver. Ultimately, with this rate of growth, if it continues, we will run out of ability to do that, so that’s why it’s so important to say look, we can stop this virus, now is the time to do it. Wear a mask, maintain social distancing, wash your hands and if you are sick, stay home from work,” said Dr. David Callender, President & CEO of Memorial-Hermann Health System.

With the disastrous Memorial Day weekend in mind and a critical independence celebration dead ahead, Porsa echoed the call for maximum caution.



“I’m imploring the residents of Harris County to please, please listen to the voice of reason,” said Porsa.

Both health care leaders say this Fourth of July weekend offers Texans a critical challenge – an opportunity to break the momentum of the virus before it spreads beyond control.