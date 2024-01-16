Houston weather: Winter weather causes flight disruptions at Bush Intercontinental Airport

The recent winter weather has wreaked havoc on air travel plans, leaving hundreds of flights canceled at Bush Intercontinental Airport since Monday. According to FlightAware, the disruptions continued on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials at Bush and Hobby maintain safe conditions on the roads and runways. They tell FOX 26 that de-icing operations are ongoing throughout the day as needed, and travelers are advised to anticipate potential delays.

While her flight delay was minimal, Noelle Hunter, a nurse heading to Atlanta, shared her experience.

"We got a hotel here. You have to plan ahead. I'm a nurse, so you always have to plan ahead.", she says.

Goliath, a Vegas-based entertainer. recounted an unexpected flight change that almost cost him $300 or more. He highlighted the lack of a weather travel advisory from Spirit Airlines, leading to complications.

Meanwhile, Alaska Airlines travelers face more significant challenges. Marie Spence from New Zealand, heading to Seattle, discovered that her Tuesday night flight was delayed, with some passengers not even informed of cancelations. Alaska Airlines grounded their 737-9 MAX planes for thorough inspections following a mid-flight incident on January 5. These planes constitute nearly 30% of the airline's fleet.

"They told us they could get a hotel voucher, but they have to get it from the counter here. But no one's at the counter," said Spence.

FOX 26 reached out to Alaska Airlines for a response but is awaiting a reply.

Travelers are urged to plan ahead, check for advisories, and prioritize safety as they navigate through potential disruptions at airports this week.



