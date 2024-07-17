The Beaumont Police Department is searching for three women who are accused of assaulting a Wingstop employee.

According to officials, on July 4, three women were seen going into a Wingstop restaurant on College Street and assaulting the employee who had helped with their order.

The women claimed their order was wrong, but even though the employee gave them a refund, they attacked the employee, leaving her head and face bruised and pulling out fistfuls of hair from her scalp.

Beaumont police report the three women left the business in a black Chevy Traverse.

If you can identify any of these females, call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS (8477) or Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234. You can also download the P3 Tips App on your smartphone to submit tips. All Crime Stoppers tips will remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.