Event organizers say the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will not be performing at the 2025 CAF Wings Over Houston Airshow this weekend due to the government shutdown.

Wings Over Houston Airshow update

In an update Wednesday, the event organizers said they were notified by the U.S. Air Force that the Thunderbirds would not perform on Oct. 18 and Oct. 19 because of the government shutdown.

In an earlier notice, airshow organizers had said that during a federal government shutdown military and federal government assets would not attend the event.

However, the show will go on. Organizers say attendees will still get to see "fantastic vintage warbirds and jaw-dropping civilian performers."

FILE PHOTO. The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds", perform during the Pueblo Wings of Pride Airshow at Pueblo, Colo., Sept. 28, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Yendi Borjas)

"See A Jet Team Fly" Guarantee

Organizers say that 2025 ticket purchasers will receive a free general admission ticket to see the Thunderbirds in the 2026 Wings Over Houston Airshow.

