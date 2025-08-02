Montgomery County: Man found shot, killed in Willis home, officials say
WILLIS, Texas - A man was found shot and killed in a Willis home early Saturday morning, and multiple agencies are investigating the matter as a homicide.
What we know:
Montgomery County authorities said they responded to a welfare check at a home on East Marlin Street at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.
When deputies arrived, they reportedly found a man deceased inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds. Officials identified the man as 64-year-old Anthony Scott.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
The Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office