Montgomery County: Man found shot, killed in Willis home, officials say

A man was found shot and killed in a Willis home early Saturday morning, and multiple agencies are investigating the matter as a homicide.

Montgomery County crime: Man shot, killed in Willis

What we know:

Montgomery County authorities said they responded to a welfare check at a home on East Marlin Street at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly found a man deceased inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds. Officials identified the man as 64-year-old Anthony Scott.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.