A Willis ISD basketball coach was assaulted by two men after getting back to school from a game in Conroe.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

On December 5, 2023, around 9:52 p.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to Willis High School about an assault that occurred in the parking lot at the school.

According to the victim, who is a coach for Willis ISD, he was assaulted by several individuals, including a student identified as Jevin Allen, 17, when they returned to the school after the Willis and Conroe game.

The coach says Jevin was benched at the game due to his behavior toward an opposing team player, which infuriated Jevin and his family.

Willis ISD ends school year due to power outage left behind by severe weather

Upon returning to Willis High School, Jevin and his family were waiting in the parking lot. The coach went into the school, and when he went out into the parking lot, Jevin and his family were still there.

As they approached the coach, they began a verbal confrontation, which led to Jevin punching the victim in the face. At that same time, Jevin's brother, Jarrick Allen, 22, also began assaulting the coach.

Another coach witnessed the assault and attempted to break it up along with several unidentified bystanders.

Once the fight broke up, both suspects fled the scene.

During the investigation, deputies reviewed video surveillance and interviewed witnesses, corroborating the victim's facts. Deputies also noted the victim had injuries to his head, neck, face, and arms as a result of the assault.

Dogs abandoned in Willis: 2 dumped on side of road with note; illustrates need for fosters

Deputies located both suspects and placed them under arrest for assault on a public servant, and transported them to the Montgomery County Jail.

Jevin and Jarrick have since been released from the Montgomery County Jail after posting a $23,000 bond each.