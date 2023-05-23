Willis ISD ends school year due to power outage left behind by severe weather

article

The Willis Independent School District has announced their school year has come to an end a day early due to power outages left behind by Tuesday's severe weather.

The severe weather left behind lots of damage in Willis and in Huntsville.

In a statement, school officials said, "We have been notified that unfortunately, not all campuses will have power restored in time for school tomorrow. Therefore, we have no other option than to close schools. We will not need to make this day up because of extra minutes we have built into the calendar, so this will officially be the end of the 2022-23 school year."

The district said, "We are disappointed as this is not how we envisioned your last day of the year, especially our graduating seniors. We hope you have a wonderful summer, and we can’t wait to celebrate seniors next week at graduation. We will see the rest of you back in August." WHS students and parents - The high school will communicate through email with you about the need for any final exam make-ups. Additionally, we are working on a plan to invite seniors to walk the halls of their elementary schools later this week to see their teachers. Staff will report to work as normal. Building principals will communicate with staff that need to report to an alternate location."