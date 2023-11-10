This area in Willis is known for dumping dogs. But what someone did here recently with two dogs is a strange way to show love.

"I can't even imagine ever leaving dogs on the side of the road no matter what," said Syndi Wallin with Dawgs Fight Back, a foster-based rescue.

Most pet owners feel the same way.

Whoever dumped these two dogs apparently cared about them.

"Somebody left them there with their kennel, blankets, and a teddy bear, and left them with t-shirts on," Syndi said.

A shirt the black dog was wearing had a note taped to it. It says "please take care of us."

"It's sad that people can do that," said Syndi. "How you can leave your dogs on the side of the road, even if you think you're doing the right thing for them. That was really scary for the dogs."

"We did their heartworm test, we did all their tests. They were very healthy," said Dr. Cassi Pettyjohn with Stone Ridge Veterinary Medical Center.

She says the dogs are possibly sisters and are two years old.

"It felt like there's a point where they don't know what else to do," Dr Pettyjohn said. "I'm sure that they reached out to friends or family or posted on social media or even thought about the shelter."

"They are at my house with a bunch of other dogs that have been dumped in the area," Syndi said. "Fosters are just too hard to find."

Syndi also has another pup. He and another were dumped three weeks ago about a mile from where the other two were dumped.

"They let the dogs out of the crate, and they made sure to pick that crate up and drive away," said Syndi. "It hits home when you see it happening."

If you'd like to know more about Dawgs Fight Back, click here.