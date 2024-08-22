A couple from Willis has been reunited with their engagement ring after it was lost for more than a year in Galveston. The couple said they lost their prized possession along the one-and-a-half stretch between the Pleasure Pier and Stewart Beach. They believe it was long gone until they received help from an islander with a knack for finding missing items.

"We never thought that it would be found," said Brandon Jeffers-Calhoun.

SUGGESTED: 14-year-old Gaza explosion survivor arrives in Houston for life-changing treatment

It had been a year and a half since Sierra Rodkey had lost her engagement ring. The day it slipped off her finger while exploring the shores of Galveston is still a vivid memory.

"I didn't think about the ocean robbing me. I was just in the waves and I looked up like this, and I noticed my ring was gone," said Rodkey.

Sierra and her fiancé, Brandon, searched tirelessly for hours along the coast, but the ring seemed to have vanished.

"We thought it was gone forever, lost in the water," said Rodkey.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

It wasn't until she reached out to social media for help that a Facebook user stepped in saying he may have the ring. Clyde Longworth is a seasoned treasure hunter with a sharp eye for finding lost items.

"It's a diamond ring that I found a little over a year ago out on Stewart Beach," said Longworth of the Galveston Metal Detecting Services. "It was on the slope leading down to the water."

In a twist of fate, the ring was returned to the couple. Their emotional reaction caught on camera.

"I have so many emotions, actually I'm shook. I don't know what to say. This is unreal," said Rodkey. "I'm still trying to take it all in. It's unbelievable."

Sierra and Brandon said they are holding off on their wedding until their daughter is old enough to be a flower girl and walk down the aisle.