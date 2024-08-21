It’s a fact hard to comprehend - losing all of your limbs in a second. It’s the reality for 14-year-old Mohammed from Gaza who arrived in Houston for treatment.

The explosion in Gaza that took all four of Mohammed’s limbs happened on April 28. Two days later, a nonprofit and nonpolitical humanitarian organization named HEAL Palestine identified him at a hospital in Gaza.

"The health system in Gaza has collapsed. The treatment that is needed for children like him is virtually nonexistent. We are honored and privileged as an organization to be able to help him. Not just to get legs and walking again, but also to heal his broken spirit, his psychological issues. Get him educated, the whole community came out today to show their love, their support and compassion for Mohammed and his mom," said Steve Sosebee, who founded HEAL Palestine.

It took months to safely get Mohammed out of Gaza. He was in Egypt for the past month waiting on paperwork and finally arrived in Houston at Bush Intercontinental Airport August 20.

"I'm feeling excited, because the community came out and showed support and love. Mohammed smiled. It is the start of a long journey for him to heal. I do know that there are thousands of other kids, just like him, that don't have a chance for treatment that I am trying to get out. That other organizations are trying to help. Until every one of those kids don't get the help they need, we are not going to stop," said Sosebee.

As Sosebee greeted Mohammed and the supporters, he let the crowd know that Mohammed says thank you in Arabic. His smile says it all. He has hope.

We will continue to follow Mohammed's journey to healing physically and mentally.

