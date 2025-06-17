Wilcrest stabbing: Suspect bond lowered after allegedly killing his girlfriend

Bond was lowered for the suspect accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death inside a business near Chinatown.

Santos Hernandez Cornejo, 53, was charged with murder after a 50-year-old woman was found stabbed multiple times at a restaurant 6968 Wilcrest Drive.

Girlfriend stabbed to death

The backstory:

Houston police say a restaurant called around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday about a woman stabbed and officers who arrived tried to render aid, but when paramedics arrived, the woman was pronounced dead.

Investigators report the woman and her boyfriend, believed to be Cornejo, were arguing in the parking lot of the business. The suspect then chased his girlfriend inside and stabbed her multiple times before running from the scene.

The suspect reportedly called 911 and agreed to turn himself in to police. He was then detained and taken into custody.

What's next:

His bond was set to $350,000 after appearing in court on Monday and has been reduced to $50,000 as of Tuesday, according to Cornejo's lawyer.

Cornejo is expected to next appear in court on Aug. 19.