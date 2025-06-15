Woman found stabbed to death near west Houston restaurant; suspect turned himself in, police say

The Brief A woman was found with stab wounds near a restaurant on Wilcrest Drive. The suspect called 911 and turned himself in. Details about the victim and suspect are limited at this time.



A suspect has reportedly turned himself in to police for a woman's stabbing death in west Houston late Saturday night.

Houston: Stabbing incident on Wilcrest Drive

What we know:

Houston police were called to a restaurant in the 6900 block of Wilcrest Drive, near Sam Houston Parkway and Bellaire Boulevard.

A restaurant called police at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they said they found a woman with multiple stab wounds. Officers tried to render first aid, but when paramedics arrived, the woman was pronounced deceased.

As police were preparing to share a description of the suspect, the suspect reportedly called 911 and agreed to turn himself in.

Houston police and Harris County deputies detained the suspect shortly after and took him into custody.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time. Police say the victim was a Hispanic woman who was about 50 years old.

The motive behind the incident is not clear at this time.