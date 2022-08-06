Widely-known Houston restaurant: The Tasting Room shutting down after 20 years of service

article

As inflation continues to impact families and restaurants across the U.S., the popular Houston restaurant, The Tasting Room, announced it will be closing its doors.

A press release shared Thursday said the restaurant, widely-known for its extensive wine list, would be shutting down for good at its final location in City Centre.

The news came as a great shock and disappointment to Jerry Lasco, CEO of LASCO Enterprises, which also represents other Houston-area spots like MAX's Wine Dive, Boiler House Texas Grill & Wine Garden, and Black Door Wine Club.

Lasco founded the restaurant in 2002, which boasted at least four locations through the years; the most iconic location was in Uptown Park, which sadly closed in May 2020. And now its final location would be closed after the landlord notified employees their lease would not be renewed.

"To the great city of Houston, it is with much sadness that we are closing The Tasting Room. We want to thank you for your patronage over the last 20+ years," Lasco said. "We are grateful to each and every guest that supported us the last two decades—and for our amazing team, some who have been with us for many years."

Despite this devastating news, the press release claims The Tasting Room will "go out with a bang" offering deep discounts through the rest of the month. Additionally, a special Caymus Wine Dinner will be held on August 23 as well as a Tips and Tastings event on August 18 before its final farewell party on August 27.

We're told LASCO also intends to offer staff positions to The Tasting Room employees at its other participating restaurants.

To learn more about the event, visit The Tasting Room's website.