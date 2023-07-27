A reward is being offered for help finding the person or people responsible for the deadly shooting of a worker at a house under construction in Houston.

According to Crime Stoppers, 66-year-old Ramiro Galvan Garza was killed on July 14 in the 7000 block of Sidney St.

Ramiro Galvan Garza (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Houston)

Police said Garza had been working at the house that was under construction, and family became concerned when they were unable to reach him.

They tracked his phone to the jobsite, and a family member found him there with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. He did not survive his injuries.

There is no description of a suspect at this time. Crime Stoppers says his family is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.