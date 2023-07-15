A construction worker was found dead at a jobsite in Houston after concerned family members went looking for him, police say.

According to HPD, family members on Friday evening grew concerned because they hadn’t heard from the man who was working at a house under construction on Sidney Street near Alice Street.

Houston police investigate a deadly shooting on Sidney Street.

Police say family members said that it wasn’t like him to not answer his phone.

They tracked his phone to the jobsite, and a family member found him there with an apparent gunshot wound, police say.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the deadly shooting. They were searching for surveillance video in the neighborhood.