Who killed Jerry Cole? Reward increased for information in Houston shooting

The reward has been increased for information in the deadly shooting of a man in southwest Houston.

Authorities need the public's help to identify the suspect in the shooting that occurred around 1:10 a.m. May 4 in the 10100 block of Sugar Branch Drive.

According to Crime Stoppers, Jerry Cole was sitting in his vehicle when an unknown male suspect fired multiple rounds into the victim's vehicle.

Cole was shot and died from his injuries.

Authorities say the suspect was driving a white four-door sedan of unknown make and model.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $10,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

