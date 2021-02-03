Who killed Imtiyazali Manasyia? Houston-area business owner shot in car

article

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect or suspects responsible for the death of a Houston bussiness owner who was found shot in his car last month.

Authorities say Imtiyazali Manasyia, 54, was last seen on surveillance video around 12:30 p.m. January 13 leaving a gas station along the Southwest Freeway. About 21 hours later, he was found shot a short distance away.

Officers were dispatched to a person down call in the 6000 block of Rookin Street around 9:53 a.m. on January 14 and found the victim unresponsive in his vehicle. Police say Manasyia was in the driver’s seat and had been shot multiple times. HFD pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities say it’s unclear where Manasyia was between the time he was seen at the gas station and when he was found on Rookin Street the next day.

According to police, Manasyia owns a Pasadena-area liquor store and spent the morning on January 13 running errands. Police say he visited a wholesale store along the Southwest Freeway corridor, and video surveillance shows that he was alone.

He was then seen on surveillance video around 12:30 p.m. filling up his car at the gas station and then heading north on the Southwest Freeway. Police say Rookin Street is about half a mile up the feeder.

That night, HPD says Manasyia’s family filed a missing persons report with the Sugar Land Police Department. He was found shot the next morning.

Police say no one reported hearing gunshots, and it is unclear how much time passed between the shooting and when Manasyia was found.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

