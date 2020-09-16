Who killed Brittany Guidry? Help identify suspect in deadly SE Houston shooting

Houston police are searching for a suspect in the deadly shooting of a woman who was sitting in a parked vehicle in front of a convenience store.

Brittany Guidry was shot and killed in the 7400 block of Calhoun Road around noon on April 22. Another person was also injured.

On Wednesday, Crime Stoppers, police and Guidry’s family gathered to ask for the public’s help to find the person responsible.

Police say an unknown suspect approached the vehicle that Guidry and the other victim were sitting in and opened fire. Guidry was struck multiple times and died at the scene. The other victim was struck in the leg.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 25 years old, with a dark complexion, braids, tattoos on his arms and wearing a red bandana on his neck.

Police say multiple people were present at the time of the shooting, and those potential witnesses have not come forward.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

