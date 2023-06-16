The director of the three Godfather films is starting a live text tip-line for how to match up wine and pizza this summer.

Experts say wine paired with pizza needs to balance flavors and match intensity to ingredients.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

For pairing help, you can text the Francis Ford Coppola Winery’s hotline at 601-706-WINE (9463) for more information.

You can also follow the Perfect Your Pizza competition and submit pairings to win $25,000.

It opens July 1 through August 31. Click here to learn more.