Where to find Father's Day deals

As families want to celebrate Dad, many are struggling with tight budgets this year. One of the best gifts you can give is just having fun together. So we rounded up places you can take Dad for free this Father's Day.

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston is giving fathers and grandfathers free admission on Sunday along with kids 12 and under. You'll see new exhibits and Bayou Bend will have complimentary refreshments.

The Traders Village Car Show and Concert is Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and it's free. You'll enjoy all the makes and models of classic cars and a live DJ. It's at 7979 North Eldridge Road in Houston. Parking is $5.

Splash around with dad at Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy. Dads get in free with the purchase of one ticket on Sunday.

Kemah Boardwalk is giving all-day ride passes free to fathers with the purchase of one pass. It includes unlimited rides. There are also lots of places to eat and shop on the boardwalk.

Dads jump free on Sunday at the Altitude Trampoline Park in Spring. There are also games like basketball and dodgeball.

If your family receives SNAP benefits, you can get free admission to the 1940 Air Terminal Museum, the Children's Museum of Houston, and you can get tickets to the Houston Zoo for just $4.50 a person.

And don't forget many parks and beaches are always free, too.

Many stores and restaurants are offering Father's Day deals. Here are links to some of them:

Advertisement

https://www.houstononthecheap.com/fathers-day-freebies

https://365thingsinhouston.com/2020/06/11/fathers-day-meal-specials-gift-ideas-virtual-events-houston-2020/

https://militarybenefits.info/fathers-day-free-meals-freebies-discounts/