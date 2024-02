Where people in Harris County, TX are moving to most

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Harris County, Texas, are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Harris County, TX, between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#30. Midland County, Texas

- Migration to Midland County, Texas in 2015-2019: 786

- Migration from Midland County, Texas to Harris County, Texas: 333

- Net migration: 453 to Midland County, Texas

#29. El Paso County, Texas

- Migration to El Paso County, Texas in 2015-2019: 804

- Migration from El Paso County, Texas to Harris County, Texas: 1,268

- Net migration: 464 to Harris County, Texas

#28. Orleans Parish, Louisiana

- Migration to Orleans Parish, Louisiana in 2015-2019: 805

- Migration from Orleans Parish, Louisiana to Harris County, Texas: 918

- Net migration: 113 to Harris County, Texas

#27. Cook County, Illinois

- Migration to Cook County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 824

- Migration from Cook County, Illinois to Harris County, Texas: 1,759

- Net migration: 935 to Harris County, Texas

#26. Maricopa County, Arizona

- Migration to Maricopa County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 899

- Migration from Maricopa County, Arizona to Harris County, Texas: 998

- Net migration: 99 to Harris County, Texas

#25. McLennan County, Texas

- Migration to McLennan County, Texas in 2015-2019: 903

- Migration from McLennan County, Texas to Harris County, Texas: 786

- Net migration: 117 to McLennan County, Texas

#24. Nacogdoches County, Texas

- Migration to Nacogdoches County, Texas in 2015-2019: 981

- Migration from Nacogdoches County, Texas to Harris County, Texas: 230

- Net migration: 751 to Nacogdoches County, Texas

#23. El Paso County, Colorado

- Migration to El Paso County, Colorado in 2015-2019: 1,248

- Migration from El Paso County, Colorado to Harris County, Texas: 487

- Net migration: 761 to El Paso County, Colorado

#22. Los Angeles County, California

- Migration to Los Angeles County, California in 2015-2019: 1,250

- Migration from Los Angeles County, California to Harris County, Texas: 3,263

- Net migration: 2,013 to Harris County, Texas

#21. Lubbock County, Texas

- Migration to Lubbock County, Texas in 2015-2019: 1,271

- Migration from Lubbock County, Texas to Harris County, Texas: 739

- Net migration: 532 to Lubbock County, Texas

#20. King County, Washington

- Migration to King County, Washington in 2015-2019: 1,313

- Migration from King County, Washington to Harris County, Texas: 181

- Net migration: 1,132 to King County, Washington

#19. Williamson County, Texas

- Migration to Williamson County, Texas in 2015-2019: 1,400

- Migration from Williamson County, Texas to Harris County, Texas: 926

- Net migration: 474 to Williamson County, Texas

#18. Collin County, Texas

- Migration to Collin County, Texas in 2015-2019: 1,420

- Migration from Collin County, Texas to Harris County, Texas: 1,251

- Net migration: 169 to Collin County, Texas

#17. Nueces County, Texas

- Migration to Nueces County, Texas in 2015-2019: 1,614

- Migration from Nueces County, Texas to Harris County, Texas: 1,320

- Net migration: 294 to Nueces County, Texas

#16. Waller County, Texas

- Migration to Waller County, Texas in 2015-2019: 1,724

- Migration from Waller County, Texas to Harris County, Texas: 1,017

- Net migration: 707 to Waller County, Texas

#15. Denton County, Texas

- Migration to Denton County, Texas in 2015-2019: 1,730

- Migration from Denton County, Texas to Harris County, Texas: 1,459

- Net migration: 271 to Denton County, Texas

#14. Hidalgo County, Texas

- Migration to Hidalgo County, Texas in 2015-2019: 1,850

- Migration from Hidalgo County, Texas to Harris County, Texas: 1,988

- Net migration: 138 to Harris County, Texas

#13. Jefferson County, Texas

- Migration to Jefferson County, Texas in 2015-2019: 1,890

- Migration from Jefferson County, Texas to Harris County, Texas: 2,469

- Net migration: 579 to Harris County, Texas

#12. Walker County, Texas

- Migration to Walker County, Texas in 2015-2019: 1,900

- Migration from Walker County, Texas to Harris County, Texas: 1,283

- Net migration: 617 to Walker County, Texas

#11. Hays County, Texas

- Migration to Hays County, Texas in 2015-2019: 1,936

- Migration from Hays County, Texas to Harris County, Texas: 669

- Net migration: 1,267 to Hays County, Texas

#10. Liberty County, Texas

- Migration to Liberty County, Texas in 2015-2019: 2,620

- Migration from Liberty County, Texas to Harris County, Texas: 1,632

- Net migration: 988 to Liberty County, Texas

#9. Tarrant County, Texas

- Migration to Tarrant County, Texas in 2015-2019: 3,047

- Migration from Tarrant County, Texas to Harris County, Texas: 2,937

- Net migration: 110 to Tarrant County, Texas

#8. Brazos County, Texas

- Migration to Brazos County, Texas in 2015-2019: 3,520

- Migration from Brazos County, Texas to Harris County, Texas: 2,725

- Net migration: 795 to Brazos County, Texas

#7. Bexar County, Texas

- Migration to Bexar County, Texas in 2015-2019: 3,810

- Migration from Bexar County, Texas to Harris County, Texas: 4,110

- Net migration: 300 to Harris County, Texas

#6. Dallas County, Texas

- Migration to Dallas County, Texas in 2015-2019: 5,151

- Migration from Dallas County, Texas, to Harris County, Texas: 4,319

- Net migration: 832 to Dallas County, Texas

#5. Travis County, Texas

- Migration to Travis County, Texas in 2015-2019: 5,751

- Migration from Travis County, Texas to Harris County, Texas: 4,002

- Net migration: 1,749 to Travis County, Texas

#4. Brazoria County, Texas

- Migration to Brazoria County, Texas in 2015-2019: 7,103

- Migration from Brazoria County, Texas to Harris County, Texas: 7,174

- Net migration: 71 to Harris County, Texas

#3. Galveston County, Texas

- Migration to Galveston County, Texas in 2015-2019: 9,957

- Migration from Galveston County, Texas to Harris County, Texas: 7,163

- Net migration: 2,794 to Galveston County, Texas

#2. Montgomery County, Texas

- Migration to Montgomery County, Texas in 2015-2019: 15,346

- Migration from Montgomery County, Texas to Harris County, Texas: 10,841

- Net migration: 4,505 to Montgomery County, Texas

#1. Fort Bend County, Texas

- Migration to Fort Bend County, Texas in 2015-2019: 21,108

- Migration from Fort Bend County, Texas to Harris County, Texas: 17,007

- Net migration: 4,101 to Fort Bend County, Texas