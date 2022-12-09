Where can you use fireworks legally in Harris County?

New Year's celebrations are already being planned as the end of 2022 approaches and we prepare to step into 2023.

Fireworks are always a great way to bring in the new year with a bang! The bright colors and beautiful patterns can leave viewers amazed.

In Houston, the use of fireworks is illegal the Houston Fire Department says. However, in some parts of Harris County, you can use fireworks legally.

According to HFD, the use of consumer fireworks in the unincorporated areas of Harris County are legal except for areas near churches, hospitals an asylum, a licensed child care center, or a public or private primary or secondary school or institution of higher education unless the person receives authorization in writing from that organization.

So what are these unincorporated areas? The map below from Harris County Economic Development shows unincorporated areas of Harris County by precincts.

(Photo Courtesy of Harris County Economic Development)

The legend shows which areas are incorporated. The areas not marked as incorporated, are unincorporated.

Fines for illegally using fireworks HFD stated, can range anywhere from $500 to $2000 for each individual firework

HFD says they no longer use warnings because of how strict fireworks laws are. A parent or guardian will receive a fine if a minor is caught with fireworks even if they weren't aware they had them.

