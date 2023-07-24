FOX 26 virtual correspondent Riva Houston delivers the stories to look out for this week, July 24-30, 2023.

UPS strike looms

UPS and the Teamsters, which represent more than half of the company’s workforce, are running out of time to avoid a strike. The two sides have just one week to reach and ratify a new deal before the current contract expires on July 31. Negotiations resume on Tuesday.

Hunter Biden court appearance

Hunter Biden is scheduled to go before a judge on Wednesday to formally strike a plea agreement with prosecutors on tax and gun charges that will likely spare him time behind bars. A judge must still approve the plea agreement that was reached following a lengthy federal investigation.

Houston Texans training camp

Houston Texans training camp begins this week, and there will be eight sessions that are free and open to all fans. The first practice open to fans is Friday.

