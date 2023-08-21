FOX 26 virtual correspondent Riva Houston delivers the stories to look out for this week, Aug. 21 to Aug. 27.

President, first lady to visit Maui wildfire survivors

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Maui on Monday to meet with survivors of the devastating wildfires. They will also meet with first responders and be briefed by state and local officials about the ongoing response.

First Republican presidential debate

The first Republican presidential debate of the 2024 campaign will be held on Wednesday. Former President Donald Trump said on his Truth Social platform that he will not be taking part. At least seven other candidates have met the polling and donor requirements set by the Republican National Committee to participate.

Friday deadline to surrender at Fulton County Jail

Former President Donald Trump and 18 other defendants have until Friday to voluntarily surrender at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia. They were indicted by a grand jury last week, accused of scheming to illegally overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia.

