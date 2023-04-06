Expand / Collapse search

What's closed on Easter Sunday? What's open?

By
Published 
Updated 3:52PM
Holidays
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Easter Sunday is approaching on April 9 and some stores or restaurants will be closing their doors to honor the holiday.

Whether you're planning a meal at home or going out, keep in mind some business hours will be affected by the holiday.

THINGS TO DO: Houston Easter egg hunts, things to do this weekend, April 7 to 9

With the help of RetailMeNot, we've gathered a list of businesses that will be closed on Easter Sunday and some that'll just have different hours.

Easter egg decorating: Which dye kits work best?

Are you dyeing eggs for Easter? We're testing out some of the decorating kits.

Businesses closed for Easter Sunday

  • ALDI: All ALDI U.S. stores will be closed on Easter.
  • Best Buy: Best Buy has updated its website to confirm it is closed on Easter Sunday.
  • H-E-B Grocery: There website confirms this chain is closed on Easter.
  • Hobby Lobby: Hobby Lobby is a fun spot for picking up cute crafting items, but not on Easter. This chain is closed every Sunday, including Easter Sunday.
  • HomeGoods: Linen napkins are a great idea to upgrade Easter dinner, but buy them in advance. As with years past, Homegoods will be closed on Easter Sunday.
  • The Honey Baked Ham Company: Make your life easier and grab a ham for Easter, but do it early. They will be closed on Easter Sunday but meals, proteins, sides and desserts can be purchased and picked up in advance.
  • JCPenney: If you need a few new accessories before Easter, shop early. Most JCPenney locations are closed on Easter Sunday.
  • Kohl’s: Kohl’s is a great spot to find good deals for the whole family, but you won’t find them on Easter Sunday. This chain will be closed in observance of the holiday.
  • Lowe’s: Whether you need a fresh coat of paint or supplies to build that new pool deck, stop by Lowe’s before the weekend, as it will be closed on Easter Sunday.
  • Macy’s: There’ll be a lot of great sales to find at Macy’s this spring, but you won’t want to stop by over the holiday. This chain is closed every year on Easter Sunday.
  • Marshalls: Don’t delay on buying those last-minute shoes to go with that Easter dress, as Marshalls will be closed on Easter Sunday. We triple-checked this one by calling stores; their website says they’re open Sunday. But we confirmed Marshalls is NOT open Easter Sunday.
  • Michaels: If you need last-minute crafting supplies, go shopping during the week. Michaels is closed on Easter Sunday.
  • Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack: Stores will be closed. Some locations are listing hours for Sunday online website, but we confirmed those don’t apply to Easter Sunday.
  • Office Depot: Office Depot will be closed again this year on Easter Sunday.
  • Sam’s Club: Sam’s Club is a good spot for bulk buys, but they will be closed on Sunday
  • Target: Target is not closed often, but they are on Easter Sunday.
  • T.J. Maxx: If you need a new bonnet this year, get it in advance. T.J. Maxx will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Places with affected hours

  • Kroger: Kroger will be open nationwide, however, pharmacy hours may vary by location. It’s a good idea to call ahead before heading out.
  • Walmart: Walmart is a stop for so many of our needs, and that includes our holiday shopping odds and ends. Thankfully, Walmart will be open for its regular hours on Easter.
  • Whole Foods: Whole Foods Market stores will be open on Easter, but hours may be limited and will vary by location.
  • Trader Joe’s: Most locations will be open on Easter Sunday, but some may have modified hours. It’s a good idea to call ahead to verify hours before heading out.
  • Walgreens: Walgreens will be open regular store hours this Easter.
  • Starbucks: Store hours vary by location and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs.
  • Academy Sports + Outdoors: On Easter Sunday, April 9, all Academy Sports + Outdoors stores will be open from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. The chain is also having a "Fill Your Basket" Easter sale from April 6 to April 10. Visit your local Academy for more information.
  • Ace Hardware: Ace Hardware is open on Easter, but with reduced hours in many locations.
  • Barnes & Noble: Easter hours vary from store to store and are posted on the Barnes and Noble website for your local store.
  • Dollar General: Dollar General is open at regular hours which can vary by location. Visit the website of your local store to confirm.
  • DSW: We’re all about starting the warmer weather season with a new pair of sandals, and Easter Sunday is the perfect time to get this done. This chain will be open during regular Sunday store hours (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) on Easter.
  • Petco: Petco will have regular operating hours for most stores on Easter this year.
  • PetSmart: PetSmart is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Easter Sunday.
  • Staples: Some locations will be closed, and others will be open with modified hours. Call ahead to confirm hours at your nearest location. We heard 12 p.m. to 5 p.m at a few locations.
  • The Home Depot: The Home Depot will be open in most locations, but expect reduced hours (8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in most cases).