What's closed on Easter Sunday? What's open?
HOUSTON - Easter Sunday is approaching on April 9 and some stores or restaurants will be closing their doors to honor the holiday.
Whether you're planning a meal at home or going out, keep in mind some business hours will be affected by the holiday.
With the help of RetailMeNot, we've gathered a list of businesses that will be closed on Easter Sunday and some that'll just have different hours.
Businesses closed for Easter Sunday
- ALDI: All ALDI U.S. stores will be closed on Easter.
- Best Buy: Best Buy has updated its website to confirm it is closed on Easter Sunday.
- H-E-B Grocery: There website confirms this chain is closed on Easter.
- Hobby Lobby: Hobby Lobby is a fun spot for picking up cute crafting items, but not on Easter. This chain is closed every Sunday, including Easter Sunday.
- HomeGoods: Linen napkins are a great idea to upgrade Easter dinner, but buy them in advance. As with years past, Homegoods will be closed on Easter Sunday.
- The Honey Baked Ham Company: Make your life easier and grab a ham for Easter, but do it early. They will be closed on Easter Sunday but meals, proteins, sides and desserts can be purchased and picked up in advance.
- JCPenney: If you need a few new accessories before Easter, shop early. Most JCPenney locations are closed on Easter Sunday.
- Kohl’s: Kohl’s is a great spot to find good deals for the whole family, but you won’t find them on Easter Sunday. This chain will be closed in observance of the holiday.
- Lowe’s: Whether you need a fresh coat of paint or supplies to build that new pool deck, stop by Lowe’s before the weekend, as it will be closed on Easter Sunday.
- Macy’s: There’ll be a lot of great sales to find at Macy’s this spring, but you won’t want to stop by over the holiday. This chain is closed every year on Easter Sunday.
- Marshalls: Don’t delay on buying those last-minute shoes to go with that Easter dress, as Marshalls will be closed on Easter Sunday. We triple-checked this one by calling stores; their website says they’re open Sunday. But we confirmed Marshalls is NOT open Easter Sunday.
- Michaels: If you need last-minute crafting supplies, go shopping during the week. Michaels is closed on Easter Sunday.
- Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack: Stores will be closed. Some locations are listing hours for Sunday online website, but we confirmed those don’t apply to Easter Sunday.
- Office Depot: Office Depot will be closed again this year on Easter Sunday.
- Sam’s Club: Sam’s Club is a good spot for bulk buys, but they will be closed on Sunday
- Target: Target is not closed often, but they are on Easter Sunday.
- T.J. Maxx: If you need a new bonnet this year, get it in advance. T.J. Maxx will be closed on Easter Sunday.
Places with affected hours
- Kroger: Kroger will be open nationwide, however, pharmacy hours may vary by location. It’s a good idea to call ahead before heading out.
- Walmart: Walmart is a stop for so many of our needs, and that includes our holiday shopping odds and ends. Thankfully, Walmart will be open for its regular hours on Easter.
- Whole Foods: Whole Foods Market stores will be open on Easter, but hours may be limited and will vary by location.
- Trader Joe’s: Most locations will be open on Easter Sunday, but some may have modified hours. It’s a good idea to call ahead to verify hours before heading out.
- Walgreens: Walgreens will be open regular store hours this Easter.
- Starbucks: Store hours vary by location and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs.
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: On Easter Sunday, April 9, all Academy Sports + Outdoors stores will be open from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. The chain is also having a "Fill Your Basket" Easter sale from April 6 to April 10. Visit your local Academy for more information.
- Ace Hardware: Ace Hardware is open on Easter, but with reduced hours in many locations.
- Barnes & Noble: Easter hours vary from store to store and are posted on the Barnes and Noble website for your local store.
- Dollar General: Dollar General is open at regular hours which can vary by location. Visit the website of your local store to confirm.
- DSW: We’re all about starting the warmer weather season with a new pair of sandals, and Easter Sunday is the perfect time to get this done. This chain will be open during regular Sunday store hours (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) on Easter.
- Petco: Petco will have regular operating hours for most stores on Easter this year.
- PetSmart: PetSmart is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Easter Sunday.
- Staples: Some locations will be closed, and others will be open with modified hours. Call ahead to confirm hours at your nearest location. We heard 12 p.m. to 5 p.m at a few locations.
- The Home Depot: The Home Depot will be open in most locations, but expect reduced hours (8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in most cases).