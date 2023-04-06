What's closed on Easter Sunday? What's open?

Easter Sunday is approaching on April 9 and some stores or restaurants will be closing their doors to honor the holiday.

Whether you're planning a meal at home or going out, keep in mind some business hours will be affected by the holiday.

With the help of RetailMeNot, we've gathered a list of businesses that will be closed on Easter Sunday and some that'll just have different hours.

Businesses closed for Easter Sunday

ALDI: All ALDI U.S. stores will be closed on Easter.

Best Buy: Best Buy has updated its website to confirm it is closed on Easter Sunday.

H-E-B Grocery: There website confirms this chain is closed on Easter.

Hobby Lobby : Hobby Lobby is a fun spot for picking up cute crafting items, but not on Easter. This chain is closed every Sunday, including Easter Sunday.

HomeGoods: Linen napkins are a great idea to upgrade Easter dinner, but buy them in advance. As with years past, Homegoods will be closed on Easter Sunday.

The Honey Baked Ham Company: Make your life easier and grab a ham for Easter, but do it early. They will be closed on Easter Sunday but meals, proteins, sides and desserts can be purchased and picked up in advance.

JCPenney: If you need a few new accessories before Easter, shop early. Most JCPenney locations are closed on Easter Sunday.

Kohl’s : Kohl’s is a great spot to find good deals for the whole family, but you won’t find them on Easter Sunday. This chain will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Lowe’s : Whether you need a fresh coat of paint or supplies to build that new pool deck, stop by Lowe’s before the weekend, as it will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Macy’s: There’ll be a lot of great sales to find at Macy’s this spring, but you won’t want to stop by over the holiday. This chain is closed every year on Easter Sunday.

Marshalls: Don’t delay on buying those last-minute shoes to go with that Easter dress, as Marshalls will be closed on Easter Sunday. We triple-checked this one by calling stores; their website says they’re open Sunday. But we confirmed Marshalls is NOT open Easter Sunday.

Michaels : If you need last-minute crafting supplies, go shopping during the week. Michaels is closed on Easter Sunday.

Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack: Stores will be closed. Some locations are listing hours for Sunday online website, but we confirmed those don’t apply to Easter Sunday.

Office Depot: Office Depot will be closed again this year on Easter Sunday.

Sam’s Club: Sam’s Club is a good spot for bulk buys, but they will be closed on Sunday

Target: Target is not closed often, but they are on Easter Sunday.

T.J. Maxx: If you need a new bonnet this year, get it in advance. T.J. Maxx will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Places with affected hours