Southeast Houston Fire: What we know about the company

The Brief FOX 26 reviewed public records tied to Mammoth Metal Recycling, the company connected to the property where a massive Southeast Houston fire broke out. Records show the company was involved in a property tax lawsuit filed by multiple taxing entities, including the City of Houston and Harris County. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire as FOX 26 continues examining the company's history and operations.



As investigators work to determine what caused the massive fire at Mammoth Metal Recycling, FOX 26 is learning more about the company behind the facility.

Court records reviewed by FOX 26 show Mammoth Metal Recycling Houston Land Co., LLC was the subject of a delinquent property tax lawsuit filed by the City of Houston, Houston ISD, and Houston Community College in October 2024. Harris County later joined the lawsuit.

According to court filings, the taxing entities sought to recover delinquent property taxes, penalties and interest associated with the property.

Default Judgment Entered:

Court records show a Harris County judge signed a default judgment in May 2025 after the company failed to answer the lawsuit.

The judgment totaled more than $113,000 and included foreclosure of tax liens on the property. Court records also show an order authorizing the sale of the property.

Questions Remain:

Records reviewed by FOX 26 show a motion to dismiss was filed the day after the judgment was entered.

However, Mary Benton, a spokesperson for the City of Houston, told FOX 26 the court has not entered an order dismissing the case.

FOX 26 has reached out to Harris County officials and the company seeking clarification about the current status of the litigation and whether the tax obligations referenced in the lawsuit have been resolved.

Federal Fraud Case:

Public records also show Mammoth Metal Recycling was referenced in a 2023 federal fraud case announced by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas. Prosecutors alleged a network of affiliated recycling companies fraudulently obtained more than $53 million through Paycheck Protection Program loans and other business loans. Mammoth Metal Recycling was among the companies identified in court filings. The allegations were unrelated to the Southeast Houston fire, and the fire investigation remains ongoing. Federal prosecutors noted at the time that an indictment is an allegation and that defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Fire Investigation Ongoing:

Meanwhile, investigators continue working to determine what caused Monday's massive fire at the recycling facility.

FOX 26 has also reached out to the Houston Fire Department, Harris County officials, and company representatives regarding the facility's compliance history, prior inspections, and any enforcement actions that may have occurred before the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.