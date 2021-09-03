What deals, discounts are worth it this Labor Day weekend, and what you may want to wait on

Labor Day Weekend is typically a great weekend for sale shopping. The good news for shoppers is that experts say some of the deals this year are actually better than they were in 2020. While you can save big on some items this weekend, you may want to wait to save more on others.

Let's start with the best deals this Labor Day Weekend.

It's the end of the summer season, so AARP says expect deals on grills, outdoor furniture, and summer clothing. GearPatrol says Home Depot, Wayfair and Overstock have patio furniture on sale. REI is taking up to 30% off outdoor gear, and Columbia is discounting many items up to 25% off.

Labor Day weekend is a great time to score discounts on TV’s, large appliances, and mattresses.

For example, TechRadar says BestBuy is taking up to $500 off some major appliances, and Lowe's is also cutting prices and offering free delivery on some.

BlackFriday.com says Tempur Pedic is taking up to $700 off adjustable mattress sets.

But while there are deals on electronics, retailers know students and people working from home need laptops and tablets now. Experts say you may save more if you can wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Same goes for TV’s, smart home devices, video games and gaming consoles.

You can also usually save more on fall clothing if you wait a bit. If you can't wait, Reader's Digest says Old Navy is cutting some prices by up to 60%, and DSW is taking up to 30% off some brands of shoes.

Now let's talk toys: while you'd typically save money on toys during Black Friday, shortages and shipping delays are leading experts to recommend buying toys earlier this year, or you may not get them under the tree in time.

And while you might usually expect to save on cars on Labor Day weekend, experts say due to the microchip and car shortage, you probably won't see the usual deals.

If you're going to shop online, you can save even more using promo codes, and cash back sites, such as Rakuten, BeFrugal, and Ibotta. And try to use deal tracking sites like RetailMeNot and Honey.

Shipping delays are expected to continue, so you may get items faster using store pick-up or curbside pick-up.

