What non-filers need to do to receive $500 per child in stimulus check

A special alert for people waiting for stimulus checks who don't file tax returns.

If you have children or dependents, the IRS is urging you to let them know by tomorrow to make sure you receive the additional $500 per child.

People who receive Social Security, Disability, Railroad benefits, supplemental security income, or veteran affairs beneficiaries often don't file tax returns.

The IRS says you need to let them know if you have children on the "Non-filers: Enter Your Payment Info" page on IRS.gov.

If you don't have children, no action is needed, you'll still receive you $1,200 stimulus check.

If you don't receive your $500 credit per child, you can also claim it on your 2020 tax return.

