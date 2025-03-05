article

The Brief Rep. Sylvester Turner (D-Houston) has passed away. Turner was elected to serve Texas' 18th Congressional in November 2024. Turner was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, in 2022.



Congressman and former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has died at the age of 70. Turner was elected to Texas' 18th Congressional District in November. He previously served as a Texas state representative for more than two decades and the mayor of Houston for eight years.

In 2022, Turner was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma in his jaw. He had surgery to remove the cancer and received six weeks of radiation treatment.

Related article

What is Osteosarcoma?

Osteosarcoma is a bone cancer. It tends to happen most often in teenagers and young adults, but it can also happen in younger children and older adults.

Osteosarcoma can start in any bone. It's most often found in the long bones of the legs, and sometimes the arms.

According to the Moffitt Cancer Center, approximately 6% to 7% of osteosarcoma cases occur in the jawbone.

Jaw osteosarcoma generally develops 10 to 20 years after adolescence, is less likely to spread and there are higher survival rates.

Symptoms of Osteosarcoma

Osteosarcoma in the jaw signs and symptoms most often start in a bone with pain, tingling and ulcerations.

What causes Osteosarcoma?

It's not clear what causes osteosarcoma, but the Mayo Clinic says it happens when bone cells develop changes in their DNA.