Wharton mom charged with capital murder in 2-year-old daughter's death

The Brief A Wharton mother, Jasmine Latson, 21, faces capital murder charges after her 2-year-old daughter died in April. Latson surrendered Friday following an investigation by Wharton Police and Texas Rangers. Latson's lawyer denies the accusations, claiming no evidence or an autopsy report was provided.



Wharton mom charged with capital murder

What we know:

Jasmine Latson, 21, turned herself in to Wharton authorities on Friday.

Latson and her attorney were notified that a capital murder warrant had been issued over the death of her daughter Zayla Laitkep in April.

Wharton Police say the warrant was issued after an extensive investigation with assistance from the Texas Rangers.

An April post from the Wharton Police Department says the child died after being brought to the OakBend Medical Center with breathing difficulties before being pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Wharton Police did not release any details about the investigation or any evidence that led to the capital murder charge.

The department says additional details will be released as they become available.

What they're saying:

"Jasmine denies these accusations and maintains her innocence. We have seen no evidence, no proof, not even an autopsy report—yet law enforcement has rushed to arrest her without transparency or accountability," wrote Latson's lawyer, Kenneth Allen, on Facebook.