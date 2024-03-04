A Wharton ISD support staff member was terminated after the district was made aware of an inappropriate relationship with a student, officials say.

According to Superintendent of Schools Dr. Michael O’Guin Sr., the district was made aware of an inappropriate relationship last week, and the support staff member was immediately suspended. That person has since been terminated.

The district did not identify the support staff member or where that person worked.

Dr. O’Guin says the investigation is ongoing.

"The safety of our students remain our top priority! At this time, we have no further comments due to the ongoing investigation," Dr. O’Guin said, in part, in the statement.