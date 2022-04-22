'We’ve had a lot of fun,' says owners of Houston Raceway Park ahead of final event

It’s the end of an era. The Houston Raceway Park in Baytown is closing its doors after decades of creating memories.

"35 years it’s been a long time, and we’ve had a lot of fun," said Seth Angle. "Bittersweet, but I think that we are looking for a really exciting weekend to add to the many moments over time that has taken place here, and create more memories over the next three days. "

This weekend, they are hosting its last event, the NHRA Spring Nationals, an event that has been hosted at the track for the past three decades.

"I think at the end of the day in the history book, I think that we are leaving this sport in a better place since we took over, and started hosting these events back in 1988," said Angle.

Memories have been made at this track, seen as a place for racing enthusiasts to gather, also seen as a second home for many over the years.

The track was not just a place that hosted major national events. Every Friday, they hosted Fast Fridays, teaming up with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, to give those a chance to get their need for speed out in a safe environment.

"This racetrack was built with one purpose in mind, and that is to take street racing and to put it where it belongs, and that is on the track between the walls of our racetrack," said Angle.

The land was purchased by a Belgium company, Katoen Natie, whose headquarters are located next door. The company plans to expand.