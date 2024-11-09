Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Mid-West area on Saturday.

Officers were called to 6425 Westheimer Road around 10:32 a.m. after receiving reports of gunfire and found an adult male at the scene with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to HPD, the alleged shooter called 911 shortly after the incident and surrendered to officers. Police took him into custody for questioning and seized the weapon involved.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown and the details are still under investigation.

As of now, no charges have been filed against the suspected shooter.